‘No community can prosper in isolation’

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar, Minister for Large and Medium Industries R.V. Deshpande, BJP leaders and office-bearers at the inaugural function of the ninth Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha conference in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P K BADIGER

Minister for Large and Medium Industries R.V. Deshpande called upon Brahmins to look beyond their caste instead of isolating themselves.

Speaking at the ninth State-level conference of the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha here on Sunday, he said no community could prosper in isolation. Also, they should not look up to help from others, rather elicit support from within.

There were many affluent families and institutions belonging to Brahmins who could come forward to support the education and other needs of the poorer members of the community.

“If Sri Pejawar Swami gives a call, crores of rupees will flow in, which can be used for supporting welfare of the needy,” he said.

Mr. Deshpande further insisted that the mahasabha make efforts to implement the decisions evolved during these conferences instead of merely adopting resolutions and forgetting thereafter.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar advised to take measures to prevent migration of the professionals abroad.

Pralhad Joshi, MP, the former Minister Suresh Kumar and other members of the mahasabha also spoke stressing on concrete measures to improve the lot of poor Brahmin families.