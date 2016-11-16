Any ‘spurt’ in deposits into Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan accounts will be probed to clamp down on their misuse to launder money, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, following the second review of the demonetisation effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Information has been received that there is sudden spurt in the quantum of deposits in several Jan Dhan Accounts,” the official release said. “There are also reports of unscrupulous elements using Jan Dhan Accounts of poor and innocent persons to convert their black money into white.”

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said that any deposits exceeding Rs 50,000 into the country’s 25.51 crore Jan Dhan Yojana accounts would be scrutinised to ascertain the origin of the money.

“Such spurt in deposits will be looked into closely,” the statement added. “Further, it is also clarified that Jan Dhan Account holders will not be put to any kind of inconvenience for carrying out their legitimate activities.”