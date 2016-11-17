Pakistan Army Chief General Raheel Sharif had on Wednesday claimed that his troops killed at least 11 Indian jawans, the day seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in firing by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC).

Indian Army on Thursday rejected the claims made by Pakistan’s Army chief that his men killed 11 Indian soldiers in cross border firing along the LoC.

“No fatal casualties due to Pakistan firing on 14, 15 or 16 November. Pakistan Army Chief’s claim of killing Indian soldiers on 14 November is false”, a senior Army officer of the Northern Command said today.

The same was later posted on the Twitter handle of the Northern Command.

“The day seven of our soldiers were martyred on the border, we killed at least 11 Indian soldiers,” he had claimed.

He had claimed that Pakistan has killed “40—44 Indian troops” in the current clashes but the Indian Army was refusing to accept and own its casualties.

General Raheel said India should “show courage” and own the deaths of its security personnel.

“The Indian army should man up and accept their losses,” he had said.