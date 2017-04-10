‘Hidden agenda behind Mamata-Modi meeting’

more-in

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and West Bengal Congress on Monday alleged that the meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi had a “hidden agenda”.

The TMC claimed that during the meeting Ms. Banerjee raised the issue of ₹10,000 crore due to the State under various centrally sponsored schemes the political parties. Ms. Banerjee met the Prime Minister for about half an hour in Delhi on Monday.

The Chief Minister “should have met the Finance Minister” for matters related to State’s finances instead of meeting the Prime Minister, said West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The leader alleged that Ms. Banerjee is trying to save the accused in her party, who are being investigated by Central investigating agencies, for various scams.