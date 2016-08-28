In response to the PDP’s appeal to separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Gelani to treat Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as his “daughter” and “give her a chance,” the separatist leader on Sunday asked her “to join the just struggle” while the Hurriyat Conference questioned how Ms. Mufti could confine “the fatherly figure” in the first place.

“Geelani sahab is the leader of this nation. He treats every woman as his daughter. How is this ‘daughter’ who feels happy to confine her fatherly figure in his house for years together doesn’t hesitate to call for his help whenever her position is threatened,” a Hurriyat spokesperson asked. Mr. Geelani accused Ms. Mufti and “her barbaric armed forces and uncontrolled police” of turning J&K “into a hell.” “ For petty power she has been killing and maiming her own people.”