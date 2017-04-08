Flood situation eases in Kashmir

Water world: The Hanuman Mandir at Amira was inundated on Friday after rain lashed Srinagar for the last three days. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD;NISSAR AHMAD -

While the Jhelum river, which runs across the Valley, remained in spate for the second consecutive day on Friday, its levels started decreasing in south Kashmir and Srinagar, bringing relief to the local population.

The Centre also offered help to the government in tackling the flood situation. Life in the Valley has been affected by rain over the past three days.

In south Kashmir, the gauge at Sangam showed 18.70 feet at 6 p.m. compared to 22.10 feet on Thursday night. Similarly, the water level at the Ram Munshibagh gauge in Srinagar came down from 20 feet to 19.60 for the same period. However, the water levels at both gauges continue to flow above the danger mark. “People should not panic as the water level in the river and other tributaries is receding,” said Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control department, Muhammad Hanief Lone.

The Srinagar-Jammu Highway continued to be closed due to the slippery condition of roads. Several areas remain inundated in Srinagar.

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday. A tweet sent from the official handle of the Prime Minister’s Office said: “The PM offered all possible support in dealing with the flood situation in the Valley.” Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Ms. Mufti and offered support.

Soldiers’ bodies found

Meanwhile, the bodies of three soldiers, who were trapped in an Army post after an avalanche in Kargil’s Batalik sector, were recovered on Friday.

Five soldiers were trapped in the post on Thursday. Later, two soldiers were rescued. The deceased have been identified as Havaldar Prabhu Kirke (43), Lance Naik Bihari Marandi (34), and Sepoy Kuldeep Lakra (22), all hailing from Jharkhand.

(With PTI inputs)