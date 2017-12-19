National

‘Communal polarisation behind win’

more-in

Despite widespread discontent against the BJP in Gujarat, it managed to win the Assembly elections due to sharpening of communal polarisation, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here on Tuesday.

“The reality is that there was widespread discontent [against the BJP] caused by both demonetisation and GST…The discontent reflected in the elections but could not reflect completely to defeat the BJP because it was partially deflected due to sharpening of communal polarisation,” Mr. Yechury said.

He accused the BJP of running a false propaganda labelling all Opposition parties as pro-Muslim and projecting itself as the only Hindu party. Mr. Yechury alleged that the BJP was trying to run propaganda of “invincible Modi.”

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2017 11:14:36 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/communal-polarisation-behind-win/article21944120.ece

© The Hindu