‘Communal polarisation behind win’

Despite widespread discontent against the BJP in Gujarat, it managed to win the Assembly elections due to sharpening of communal polarisation, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here on Tuesday.

“The reality is that there was widespread discontent [against the BJP] caused by both demonetisation and GST…The discontent reflected in the elections but could not reflect completely to defeat the BJP because it was partially deflected due to sharpening of communal polarisation,” Mr. Yechury said.

He accused the BJP of running a false propaganda labelling all Opposition parties as pro-Muslim and projecting itself as the only Hindu party. Mr. Yechury alleged that the BJP was trying to run propaganda of “invincible Modi.”