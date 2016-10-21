The attack was launched along the Jammu border in response to a sniper attack on one of the BSF personnel.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Friday that it had killed one militant and seven Pakistan Rangers personnel along the Jammu border in response to a sniper attack on one of its personnel.

“In a befitting reply to a sniper attack by Pakistan Rangers in Hiranagar sector of Jammu, BSF launched an aggressive offensive. During intermittent firing of small arms and area weapon one militant and seven Rangers were shot dead,” a BSF statement said.

The statement further said, “During the intervening night of October 19-20, BSF troops foiled an audacious infiltration bid in village Bobiyan in Hiranagar. One terrorist was killed then.”

BSF said that on Friday, Pakistan Rangers targeted the same area along International Boundary on Friday and one BSF trooper Constable Gurnam Singh received bullet injury. He was evacuated with the cover fire to Government Medical College in Jammu. His condition is critical, a BSF official said.