Artists performing at a programme organised on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Srikakulam on Tuesday.— PHOTO: BASHEER

Master plan being prepared for development of temples

Collector P. Lakshmi Narasimham has said that several initiatives are being taken to promote leisure and religious tourism in the district.

The Collector, who attended as the chief guest for the Tourism Day celebrations held at Ambedkar Auditorium here on Tuesday, said the government was preparing a master plan for development of major temples such as Arasavilli, Gulla Sitaramapuram and Ravivalasa. “Over five lakh devotees visit Arasavilli every year and the number will go up further with the creation of more facilities for devotees,” he said.

Proposals sought

He asked Srikakulam Tourism Officer N. Narayana Rao, INTACH convener Dusi Dharma Rao and others concerned to come up with proposals for development of other places such as Telineelapuram and Kalingapatnam.

Mr. Narayana Rao thanked the Collector for sanctioning Rs.2 crore for the development of Sunnapugedda water falls, Gulla Sitarampuram and eco-tourism in the Sithampet region.

Sampradayam Director Swati Somanath said Srikakulam was known for its culture and tradition while hoping that Sampradayam project would be one of the major attractions in future.

Earlier, cultural shows enthralled the audience.