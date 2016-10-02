Farmers and activists from Thullur and Bhogapuram on Saturday promised to join forces with Machilipatnam farmers in opposing the pooling of more than 30,000 acres for the port and industrial corridor in Machilipatnam.

The Bhoo Parirakshana Samithi comprising all political parties had conducted an interactive session on the impact of land pooling on the lives of the people. The farmers who had already parted with their land in Guntur district, particularly Thulluru, for Amaravati shared their experiences and the repercussions. Many farmers whose land had been taken for Amaravati had strongly condemned the proposal of gathering such a huge chunk along the coastline of Machilipatnam. Addressing the farmers, Mangalagiri MLA A. Ramakrishna Reddy who launched a legal battle against the State government in the case of Amaravati had appealed to the Machilipatnam farmers not to spare their land. The leaders including agriculture expert and former Member of Parliament Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao had termed the Machilipatnam land pooling schem as another scandal that would soon be revealed in the State.

Former Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani and the Left parties had suggested the farmers to submit their views rejecting the package. The Machilipatnam farmers raised slogans against the government’s move to gather 30,000 acres for the industrial development, leaving them to fend for themselves.