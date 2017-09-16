‘Strike a balance between development, eco-protection’

more-in

Striking the right balance between development and eco-protection and a concern for the cause among citizens, while being aware of their rights and duties, will go a long way in ensuring sustainable development, speakers said at the inaugural of the Fourth Regional Conference on ‘Environment 2017’ here on Saturday.

The two-day conference, being jointly organised by the State Pollution Control Boards of A.P. and Telangana under the aegis of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), was inaugurated by Justice N.V. Ramana, Judge of the Supreme Court, at the V-Convention Centre at Madurawada.

While commending the citizens and the civic authorities on Visakhapatnam securing the third place among the clean and green cities in India, Justice Ramana called for ‘permanent measures’ to control polllution in the city.

The general perception of the public that court orders were the only solution was wrong. People should be aware of their rights and duties and should involve themselves in protecting the environment.

Justice Ramana also called for protection of the biodiversity and Intellectual Property Rights. “India has vast biodiversity and is rich in traditional knowledge and it should be used for the benefit of mankind but unjust exploitation of resources should be avoided.”

Justice L. Nageswara Rao, Judge of the Supreme Court, called for a change in the mindset of people towards eco protection. Air and water pollution was resulting in ill-health and death of thousands of people.

Justice Nageswara Rao said he along with some of his friends had adopted his native village and free toilets were provided as part of the Swachh Bharat programme. But the sad part was that people were not using them. Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, Acting Chief Justice, High Court of A.P. and Telanagana, said climate change across the globe was accelerating the rise in sea level and increasing Green House Gases were contributing to rise in surface temperature. He suggested scaling down of fossil fuel use by greater use of public transport and cutting down of CFCs by minimising use of air-conditioners and refrigerators.

Justice Swatanter Kumar, Chairperson, National Green Tribunal, said the purpose of the conference was to sensitise the members of judiciary, government officials, students and other stakeholders on the importance of protecting the environment. Justice P. Jyothimani, Judicial Member, NGT, South Zone, Chennai, Expert Member, P.S. Rao, NGT, SZ, Chennai, and Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh Srinivas spoke.