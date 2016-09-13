: Krishna district Collector Babu.A on Monday directed officials of the Machilipatnam Area Development Authority (MADA) to complete land survey to issue notification to gather land for Machilipatnam port and industrial corridor through the Land Pooling Scheme.

Mr. Babu reviewed the ongoing land survey with Revenue and Survey Department officials.

“The administrative functions of the MADA should be taken up from the first floor of the District Rural Development Authority buildings on the Collectorate campus. Special teams each headed by Deputy Collector should complete land survey on a war-footing, ” said Mr. Babu.

The officials told the Collector that of the 24,500 acres, survey in 11,500 acres has been completed.

District Revenue Officer Ch. Rangaiah, Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer P. Saibabu, Assistant Director of Survey Department Vijaya Kumar, and Deputy Collectors were present.