Schoolchildren get the feel of physical literacy at ANU

For over two hundred-odd school children from Nambur in Guntur district, it was a unique experience as they dabbled with sports equipment and interacted with coaches and experts at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) as part of the physical literacy programme launched by the State government.

Skipping ropes, hula hoops, balloons, leather, plastic balls and synthetic bats were presented to them to increase their curiosity towards physical activity.

The University Vice-Chancellor B. Rajendra Prasad interacted with the young boys and girls from the adjacent primary school.

“This programme is initiated by the State Council of Educational Research and Training along with School Education Department. These students spent the entire day in a sports environment and they also had the feel of the state-of-art synthetic track laid recently with an estimated cost of ₹ 8 crore,’ said University Physical Director Y. Kishore.

He said the State government had given importance to physical literacy following the submission of a report by Dronacharya awardee and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and an experts’ team from Canada.

He said the students of Bachelors and Masters of Physical Education took part in the day-long event inspiring the youngsters on the importance of physical literacy, sports and games in their lives.