Sanitation workers to go on strike

With a demand to scrap GO Ms. No. 279 and minimum wages, sanitation workers in all the municipalities across the State would strike indefinitely from December 18. A Joint Action Committee of all Municipal Workers’ Union has been formed, said Kirla Krishna Rao, honorary president of A. P. Municipal Workers’ Union and AITUC State secretary.

At a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Krishna Rao said that JAC of all trade unions had decided to protest against the GO. He said they would intensify stir if the government did not respond positively.

Dec 16, 2017

