The government lined up Rs. 200 crore for development of Kurnool city, Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh said on Thursday.

He performed the bhoomi pooja for construction of cement roads, drainage and road dividers with an outlay of Rs. 20 lakh before the police guest house, Command Control Centre and Special Branch office in Kurnool.

Kurnool MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy said Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana had sanctioned Rs. 60 crore for development of amenities in the city. The government sanctioned Rs. 430 crore in the last six months to develop Kurnool as a Smart City, he said. The government was urged to grant funds under the SC/ST Sub-Plan.

Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna, Additional SPs T. Chandrasekhar Reddy and I. Venkatesh, DSPs, circle inspectors, municipal corporation officials Rajasekhar, Bhaskar Reddy and Harikrishna and contractor Rambhupal Reddy were present.