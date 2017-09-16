Man killed, cash, gold taken away from house

more-in

Miscreants struck at a house and killed a person before fleeing with cash and gold ornaments late on Friday night in Gooty town of Anantapur district.

The robbers, who sneaked into the house of an ambulance operator, Sudhakar (42), in Kummari street attacked him with an exercising weight and locked up his wife, Venkateswari, in a room. The gangsters went about gathering ₹5 lakh and 25 sovereigns of gold in the house, even as the severely injured Sudhakar collapsed and later bled to death.

The Gooty police said that they had already sent the clues team to the spot and collected valuable information which would lead them to the robbers soon. Murder and robbery cases have been registered in the Gooty police station.