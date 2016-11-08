Secretaries Sumita Dawra (Higher Education) (right) andB. Udaya Lakshmi (Collegiate Education) at the meeting of Vice-Chancellors held in ANU on Monday. —Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

A revamp of syllabi for undergraduate courses, setting up of incubation centres on university campuses and exploring collaboration with industries are some of the initiatives discussed at a meeting of vice-chancellors held here on Monday.

Vice-Chairman of AP State Council for Higher Education C. Narasimha Rao said that to face the challenges of making students more employable and to meet the requirement of high skilled jobs, the universities have been asked to make changes in the curriculum to include soft skills.

“We have also discussed some ideas, including setting up of incubation centres, promote industry-institute interaction, introduction of biometric attendance system,”said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

The vice-chancellors have been asked to promote innovation on campuses and encourage creative projects. Funding would be sanctioned for innovative projects, said Mr. Rao.

Recruitment of assistant professors in various universities through a screening test has also been discussed, but the State government is yet to take a decision on the date of test.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Sumita Dwara, secretary, collegiate education, B. Udaya Lakshmi, vice chancellors of ANU, A. Rajendra Prasad and other V-Cs were present.