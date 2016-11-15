Gade Ravindra, senior consultant and CEO, Guntur City Hospitals, has been nominated as the president of Society of Emergency Medicine India (SEMI), Andhra Pradesh board, at the 18th international conference held in Madurai during November 10-13, 2016.

Dr. Ravindra is the first president to be elected to SEMI, after the Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated.

The other office-bearers are, Tarun Chowdary, senior consultant and HoD, Emergency Department, Ayush Hospitals, Vijayawada, has been nominated as vice president, Praveen Chenna, HoD, Emergency Department, Care Hospitals as secretary, Rajasekhar, HoD, Emergency Department, Nalluri Nursing Home, Kothagudem, as joint secretary and Ranjit Kumar Konduru, Emergency Department, Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, as treasurer.

Stating that the emergency physician task has been a complex one in the ever evolving field of medicine, Dr. Ravidra said that emergency physician has a lot of multitasking to do performing the roles of a anaesthetist, a surgeon and an orthopaedic surgeon in dealing with emergencies.

He also said that SEMI would conduct more continuing medical education programmes in the State.