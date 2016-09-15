Will utilise the opportunity to study the Europe market, says Gangadhar

: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is deputing the five national award-winning handicraft artisans, including one from Pedana of Krishna district, to promote Indian handicrafts in Eastern Europe to enter the Russian market.

The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), an apex body, will help the artisans exhibit their creations and deliver live demonstrations during the four-day ‘Gift Expo-Autumn 2016’, scheduled to commence from September 20 in Moscow.

Ministry initiative

The MCI encourages the artisans to tap the global market for handicrafts through the Market Access Initiative Scheme, through which the five artisans were selected for the expo this year.

According to the EPCH, wooden block making and works by President of India awardee K. Gangadhar, ‘patta chitra’ from Odisha, artistic weaving from Bhuj, brass/metal engravings from Delhi, Gyasar brocade from Varanasi would be displayed at the expo. The respective art forms have been recommended by the Ministry of Textiles.

“It’a rare chance for me to study the European market for wooden block products and get an idea about the newer market trends and handicrafts of Europe and Asia. Promoting wooden block making, particularly those designs relating to Kalamkari art is a key aspect of my visit to Russia,” Mr. Gangadhar told The Hindu .