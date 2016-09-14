Lawyers seek security beef-up

A day after the low intensity blast at the District Courts Complex here, the police were on Tuesday yet to find definite clues over the involvement of any particular group or individuals behind it.

Sources said that the investigating officials were analysing samples taken from the scene to find out whether it had any similarities to the minor blasts that took place at the courts located in Chittoor in AP, Mysuru in Karnataka and Kollam in Kerala earlier this year.

A team of officials, who were stated to be from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Chennai, visited the blast site here and gathered samples on Tuesday. They also interacted with the local police officials.

Going by the timing of the blast, the possibility of some splinter radical group’s involvement was not ruled out as it might be looking to prove its existence for stepping up activities in future.

The blast scene was cordoned off with security beefed up in the surroundings.

SP Vishal Gunni told The Hindu that there was no breakthrough in the case as of now and that they were gathering information from the eye witnesses.

“We are looking to analyse emerging data before arriving at a conclusion,” he said.

Following the incident, the lawyers, clients and courts staff expressed concern over the lack of security arrangements at the court complex. They also sought installation of CCTV cameras in all the public gathering areas in the complex.

Nellore Bar Association secretary R. Raja Reddy and other leaders said they decided to register their protest over the blast by boycotting the court work in Nellore district here on Wednesday. They said the incident created a scare among the public whose safety should be ensured at any cost.

