Eastern Naval Command officials Lieutenant Colonel Aditya and Captain Rehaman on Thursday said a career in Indian Navy was challenging and a matter of pride for the youngsters who joined the organisation. Ample opportunities were available for the youngsters, they said.

The Navy officials conducted a campus recruitment drive in the Aditya Institute of Technology and Management at Tekkali.

As many as 120 candidates attended the written test, according to its drector VV Nageswara Rao. He thanked the Navy for conducting the recruitment drive for the last four years. He said the results of the written test would be announced in a week.