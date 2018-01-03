Naidu hoodwinked all sections of people: Jagan

more-in

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday lambasted Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he had hoodwinked all sections of people with false promises during the 2014 elections.

He said people were waiting for an opportunity to teach Mr. Naidu a fitting lesson in the next elections.

“I would bring back Rajanna Rajyam if the YSRCP is voted to power in the 2019 elections with the blessings of people,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted.

Addressing a public meeting at the Kalikiri crossroads in Piler Assembly constituency, the native of former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, the Opposition leader said it was ridiculous on the part of Mr. Naidu to claim credit for the irrigation and drinking water projects in the State.

“Many water projects and schemes had, in fact, been initiated by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Most of them were on the verge of completion with over 80% work done. The TDP government has not been able to complete the remaining work because of corruption,” he charged.

Referring to the TDP’s poll promise of providing jobs for youth, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Mr. Naidu had disappointed the youth.

He also termed the public distribution system an utter failure, as, except rice, all other items had been withdrawn, leaving the poor and the downtrodden families in the lurch.

Referring to the plight of the farmers, Mr. Jagan said he would ensure security for the growers of tomato, cotton, and other commercial crops by creating a corpus fund of ₹2,000 crore. He spoke extensively on the party’s ‘Navaratnalu’ promises.

Mr. Jagan, during his address, did not refer to the Nallari family as was widely expected.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan commenced his padayatra from the Madanapalle constituency limits and entered Chintaparthi, the native of Nagari MLA R.K. Roja. Along with women cadres, Ms. Roja extended him a warm welcome.

Later, he reached Kalikiri passing though some of the hamlets.

The staff of Ayush and Medical and Health Department under the National Health Mission met Mr. Jagan and told him that they were not being paid salary for the last several months.

Responding to their plight, Mr. Jagan said he would solve their problems soon after coming to power.

Rajampeta MP P. Mithun Reddy and Piler MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy were among others present.