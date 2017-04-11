MoUs signed at CII summitsfraudulent, says Raghuveera

more-in

The Congress has alleged that most of the MoUs signed by the State government at the CII partnership summits 2016 and 2017 held in Visakhapatnam were just for the sake of record and intended to grab lands and devour the incentives meant to encourage the industries.

“The campaign by Central and State governments that investments mobilised are the best substitute to special category status (SCS) was a part of their attempts to cheat the people of the State with false information by signing MoUs with bogus and ineligible companies,” APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy stated in the publicity material brought out by the party to “expose the tall claims of TDP and BJP.”

The APCC chief pointed out on the basis of information obtained under the Right to Information Act, that the companies with which the State signed the MoUs were either running in losses or have limited potential and no business experience at all.

He observed that the State had not insisted on due diligence certification. As a consequence, many dubious companies have come forward to foster joint ventures in the much-hyped public-private partnership mode. Mr. Raghuveera Reddy further stated that high-level corruption was taking place in the name of incentives to companies which have no business to survive or run the company.

‘No guidelines’

“Several companies have been floated by TDP and BJP leaders. These companies entered into the MoUs with ulterior motives. The State government is allotting lands to its men under the cover of industrial promotions without any rule or guideline,” he alleged. The Congress leader termed the government’s claim to have signed 331 MoUs at the CII partnership summit – 2016 as mischievous and meaningless, contending that the information furnished by RTI officials pegged the number at just 116.