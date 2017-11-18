GPS compulsory for all school buses from Dec. 1

more-in

Installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment will be made mandatory from all buses of educational institutions from December 1, 2017, according to Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police G. Pala Raju.

He said that GPS would help them track the movement of those vehicles and ensure safety of children. He said that the Transport Department has been requested to issue necessary orders to follow the guidelines which would help to regulate movement of school buses in and around educational institutions .

He attended as a chief guest for the traffic awareness programme held in Vizianagaram on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Vizianagaram roads were designed 350 years ago and it would be a Herculean task to regulate the vehicular movement without the support of stakeholders.

Vizianagaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) L. Rajeswara Rao urged the municipal authorities to provide parking places for auto-rickshaws in the town. Deputy Transport Commissioner Bhuvanagiri Srikrishnaveni said that it was the right time to identify parking places in newly developed areas on the outskirts immediately. Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner G. Anita assured to create auto-stand very soon. Vizianagaram Cloth Merchants Association president Uppu Prakasha Rao expressed concern over the haphazard parking on main roads saying that it was having drastic impact on the business activity. He urged the police department come out with plan of action for regulation of traffic at Clock Tower Junction and other places. Vizianagaram Senior Citizens Welfare Association president K.P. Eswar and general secretary Giduthuri Pyditalli strongly urged the police to ensure painting of black colour on the upper portion of headlights to prevent road accidents.