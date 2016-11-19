The YSR Congress on Friday alleged that the district administration was depositing funds of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) in private banks in violation of norms.

Compensation

Addressing the media here, party spokesperson R. Surya Prakasha Rao said that the NPCIL deposited Rs.389 crore with the district administration towards payment of compensation and welfare measures.

He said that the district officials were parking the funds in private banks instead of public sector banks reportedly on the advice of Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu.

He urged the NPCIL officials to ensure that the money was deposited only in public sector banks.

Mr. Surya Prakash also sought a probe into the issue.