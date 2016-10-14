Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna told police officials here on Thursday to conduct Police Commemoration Week programmes to pay homage to police martyrs in all the police sub-divisions in Kurnool district from October 15.

Addressing a meeting in the Command Control Centre here, he told them to organise rallies, blood donation camps, essay writing, painting and cartoon competitions to mark the occasion, He wanted the staff to create awareness among people and students during Open House programme on fire arms and gadgets used by the uniformed personnel and explain the functioning of police stations.

The SP told the officials to visit the houses of police martyrs, ascertain the hardships of their families and resolve them. “Utilise the opportunity to establish rapport with the people,” Mr. Ravikrishna said.

He wanted display of banners on the Police Commemoration Week and photo exhibitions held during the Open House programmes.

Additional SPs T. Chandrasekhar Reddy and I. Venkatesh, DSPs A.G. Krishnamurthy, D.V. Ramana Murthy and J. Babu Prasad, Administrative Officer Abdul Salam, circle inspectors G. Madhusudana Rao, B.R. Krishnaiah, D. Prabhakar, Maheswara Reddy, Nagaraja Rao, Ismail and George and DPO superintendent Rangaiah took part.