YSR Congress is obstructing development at all levels, he says

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday ruled out any compromise in the cash-for-vote case and resented the Opposition’s charges that he was bogged down under pressure from the Central Government.

“A leader whose age is lesser than my political experience made baseless charges against me, which is improper,” Mr. Naidu remarked in an indirect reference to Opposition leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, during his three-km padayatra in the old city up to Konda Reddy fort in Kurnool, as part of Jana Chaitanya Yatra.

He accused the YSRC chief of misguiding the youth and the students on the pretext of his campaign for special category status.

“I will never compromise the State’s interests come what may and my primary interest is to ensure the development of the State,” he said.

Leaders who were charging him with compromising in the cash-for-vote case must explain to whom he paid money unauthorisedly, Mr. Naidu remarked. He said he would never be cowed down by the malicious propaganda. Taking a dig at the YSRC and the Communists, he alleged that they were obstructing development at all levels.

Setting off the party campaign for the ensuing MLC and municipal elections in the padayatra, he appealed to the people to elect the ruling party nominees by casting at least 80 per cent votes to them. Hindus and Muslims presented him a headgear and cheered him.

Houses promised

He unveiled a plaque to give 15,000 tap connections with an outlay of Rs. 68 crore under the Amrut scheme and the Vijayavanam programme with Rs. 15 crore. He promised to construct houses for the poorer sections in Kurnool, which was known for maintaining communal harmony. He announced that a special DSC test would be conducted for recruiting B.Ed. Urdu passed candidates as teachers.

Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy, Labour Minister K. Atchan Naidu, A.P. Legislative Council chairman A. Chakrapani, Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh, MLAs Bhuma Nagi Reddy, Bhuma Akhila Priya, S.V. Mohan Reddy, B.C. Janardhana Reddy, B. Jayanageswara Reddy, Mani Gandhi, Budda Rajasekhara Reddy, MLC S. Chakrapani Reddy and MLC candidate K.J. Reddy were present.

Later at a meeting of partymen in the Coles College premises, he told them to strive to win the MLC and municipal elections.

While addressing the Velugu staff and the DWCRA women in the outdoor stadium, Mr. Naidu that all those benefiting from the government’s schemes should patronise the TDP.