Ace cricketer to inaugurate community hall constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.15 crore

Ever since ace cricketer and MP Sachin Tendulkar adopted Puttamraju Kandriga in 2014, the residents of this remote village witnessed a steady development that poured into their hamlet with district officials making frequent visits to oversee the progress in the past two years.

Now, the overwhelmed villagers were eagerly waiting to roll out a red carpet to the cricketer when he visits their habitation here on Wednesday. He will spend time with them from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., to share their experiences over the facilities created and also their livelihoods.

Mr. Tendulkar has been constantly enquiring about the developmental activities all these days and he has made sure that the wishes of the poor residents are fulfilled with regard to the creation of self-employment opportunities and also betterment of their living standards.

During his Wednesday visit, Mr. Tendulkar will inaugurate the impressive community hall constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.15 crore. The massive building was meant for use by the residents of surrounding hamlets and villages as well to meet the requirement of functions and marriages.

He will also visit houses of the residents, interact with them and address a public meeting at the sprawling playground developed there. He will meet district officials on the Swachh Bharat mission.

In all, roads, underground drains, drinking water lines and the community hall were developed at a cost of Rs. 6 crore of which Mr. Tendulkar contributed Rs. 2.8 crore under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

He adopted this village under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) of the Central government.

As the neighbouring villagers also made a strong plea for similar facilities, Mr. Tendulkar sanctioned another Rs. 90 lakh which was matched by the district administration to execute CC roads and drinking water pipelines at Nernuru and Gollapalli villages. In the past few months, District Collector R. Mutyala Raju and Joint Collector A.Md. Imtiyaz also made several visits to Puttamraju Kandriga when the residents came out with their request for houses and financial support for their livelihood activities.

“About 45 beneficiaries have been sanctioned houses under the NTR Housing programme. Foundations for these houses have also been laid. Round-the-clock water supply facilities are now made at this village,” said Mr. Imtiyaz.

