Sports complex works will begin soon: Kollu

Excise and B.C. Welfare Minster Kollu Ravindra on Tuesday stated that the ground-levelling works on the 22 acres of government land proposed for sports complex would commence soon despite stiff opposition from some quarters.

In a joint conference here, Mr. Ravindra, accompanied by Machilipatnam MP K. Narayana, has said that the land belongs to the State government as per the survey Nos. 180 and 181 in the area of Kummari Gudem. “The opposition parties are attempting to stop developing sports complex in Machilipatnam and instigating locals to stop it. The government will not entertain any demands pertaining to the land,” he said. The Minister hoped that the State government would sanction additional grant of Rs. 18 crore to develop the sports complex. The public representatives warned that the State government would take legal action against those who encroached the land.