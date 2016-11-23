Spectators go gaga over Stafanie Taylor

West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor thanking the spectators for their support after the match against India at the Mulapadu grounds, near Vijayawada, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

Some die-hard fans bring flexies with her picture projected prominently

West Indies women’s team skipper Stafanie Taylor, soon after registering win against India, went around shaking hands with the spectators thus winning the hearts of thousands of fans at the Mulapadu cricket playfield on Tuesday.

She broke the security cordon and interacted with spectators without hesitation and even took photographs and selfies with them.

“I took a selfie with her. She was awesome with the bat and she played several good knocks in this six-match series. This Windies team gave us several thrilling cricketing moments,” said Ajay Harish, a college student.

Some die-hard Taylor fans brought flexies with her picture projected prominently much to the surprise of the visiting team members.

The crowd was also rooting for the local girl S. Meghana, who made her international debut on Sunday. Though her early exits disappointed them she won their hearts with fielding and catching.

The Windies exhibited their large heart by donating a cricketing kit to young Vijayawada under-16 cricketer Manasa who helped the visitors in the nets by bowling and picking up balls.

“I was so happy to receive the kit which had a bat, pair of gloves, pads and a couple of balls,” she added. For Gokul, who also helped them, a pair of pads was given as a souvenir.