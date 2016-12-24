Science Congress to witness grand cultural events

more-in

CHITTOOR: The State Tourism department is all set to organise mega cultural events during the five-day All India Science Congress scheduled in Tirupati from January 3. About 200 artistes representing various genres of cultural activities would enthral the elite gathering of academicians and scientists from India and several parts of the world.

District Tourism Officer (Chittoor) D.V. Chandramouli Reddy told The Hindu Hyderabad-based event organiser Wizcraft International Entertainment Limited had bagged the contract for the cultural events at a cost of Rs 2 crore. The five-day event will witness some of the renowned genres covering India's cultural heritage such as Sand Art, Bhojpuri folk dance (East), Kerala Chandimelam (South), Sufi Kathakali (North) and Nashik Dhol (West). Noted singers Usha Utap, Siddarth Mahadevan and others would be holding musical nights. “It is a welcome feature that many well-known artistes have come forward to render their services to this national event, giving least or no importance to the commercial aspect involved in cultural activities,” he said.

Mr Chandramouli Reddy said all the cultural activities would be held at the sprawling grounds and sports complex adjoining Sri Venkateswara Arts College, close to the main venue S.V. University, which hosts the Science Congress. The schedule for each genre would be finalised after consultations with the event organisers. “In view of the participation of Prime Minister and Nobel laureates and a plethora of renowned gathering, we are taking all precautionary measures to reflect the core of the country’s culture and heritage. Considering the State’s importance, a unique cultural event — Amaravati Glory — is planned on the opening day,” he said.

The tourism wing had also readied 870 suites in about 20 hotels and lodges in and around Tirupati to accommodate the VVIPs. Arrangements were also ready to accommodate over 13,000 delegates in various student hostels of the six universities in the pilgrim town, including the SV University and the SP Mahila University.

Food courts

While the Science Congress organisers have made arrangements for setting up of 15 mega food courts, the Tourism wing will run additional food courts both on the S.V. University and the S.V. Arts College campuses, on payment basis, for the visitors.

Package tours

In coordination with the private operators, the Tourism department will also operate “package tours” for the delegates by pressing into service around 24 AC buses, covering Horseley Hills, Talakona, Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, Regional Science Center, S.V. Zoo Park and local temples.

A five-member 2015 batch IAS officers from the State will supervise various arrangements for the Science Congress and they are expected to arrive in the district on December 26.