SC ban on liquor shops on highways: State waiting for details

VIJAYAWADA: The imposition of a ban on liquor shops alongside the national and State highways by the Supreme Court on Thursday is going to affect a sizeable number of outlets in Andhra Pradesh that are swarmed by tipplers every day.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, put the total number of liquor shops on the national and State highways at 799 and bars at 97.

Mr. Meena said the Andhra Pradesh Government had recently furnished information to a committee constituted by the apex court, and that the department was waiting for finer details of the ban sought to be implemented with effect from April 1, 2017.

“One thing we need to be clear about is whether the ban is also applicable to bars, which have separate licenses”, he observed.