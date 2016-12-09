Miraculous escape for Ayyappa devotees

more-in

CHITTOOR: It was a providential escape for 13 Ayyappa devotees who suffered simple injuries when their van hit a roadside tree at Nadumuru ghat section between Kuppam and Krishnagiri (TN) on Thursday morning.

The Kuppam police said that a batch of Ayyappa devotees from Rayachoti in Kadapa district were on their way to Sabarimala when the vehicle driver dozed off on the wheel, hitting the tree. After getting first aid, the devotees resumed their journey.