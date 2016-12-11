Mandali’s take on the conduct of politicians

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad released ‘Swadharmam’, a book written by Krishna District Consumer Forum former member P.V.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, at the Siddhartha Arts College here on Saturday.

The book throws light on the basic duties of individuals and their behaviour in society. It also speaks about the importance of ethics in the public realm, from educational institutions to the higher echelons of power.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Buddha Prasad said it was good to remind the people about ethics and moral values in the form of books, which had their own patronage in this digital age.

He said in a lighter vein that publication of a book on how the politicians should conduct themselves in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies would be in the fitness of things.

Mr. Murthy said the imbibing of values from childhood was essential for the country to be in safe hands.

Siddhartha Academy President Nalluri Venkateswarlu, ‘Avadhana Saarvabhouma’ Palaparthi Syamalananda Prasad and retired lecturer Kolli Mohan Rao who translated the book into Hindi were present.