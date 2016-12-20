Andhra Pradesh

Lucky escape for RTC passengers

As many as 25 passengers had a providential escape on Monday when an APSRTC bus, in which they were travelling, caught fire near Nelivada Junction of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district.

The fire broke out at 8.10 a.m. in the engine of the bus, which was going to Rajahmundry from Srikakulam. The fire spread to the front portion of the body, causing tension among the passengers.

The driver stopped the bus immediately and asked the passengers to get down. Later, fire tenders doused the flames and stopped further damage to the bus. APSRTC senior officials visited the spot and enquired about the reasons for the fire.

