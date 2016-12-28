Inter-State red sanders smuggler arrested

Additional SP (oOperations) B. Satya Yesubabu producing the arrested inter-State red sanders smuggler Aslam Khan before the media in Kadapa on Tuesday.

Police arrested an inter-State red sanders smuggler Aslam Khan, 56, of Karnataka, near Nadimpalli village in Lakkireddipalle mandal in Kadapa district on Tuesday and seized 11 red sanders logs and a mobile phone from him.

An accused in 18 cases of red sanders smuggling in Kadapa district, Aslam Khan, a native of Adagarakalahalli village in Anekal Taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, was arrested based on confessions of smugglers arrested recently, Additional SP (Operations) B. Satya Yesubabu told the media in Kadapa. Aslam Khan had been smuggling sandal wood since the time of the dreaded smuggler Veerappan and switched over to red sanders smuggling in 1999, the Additional SP said.

The accused smuggled about 200 tonnes of sandal wood and 500 tonnes of red sanders, Mr. Satya Yesubabu said.

Some other smugglers who were loading red sanders logs into a vehicle fled after pelting stones at the police, he added.