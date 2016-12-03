Heli-tourism set to take off in State

more-in

APTDC signs its first agreement with Thumby Aviation

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has signed its first heli-tourism pact with Thumby Aviation headed by Captain K.N.G. Nair, a veteran with decades of experience in the aviation sector.

Each round of ride will last for 7-10 minutes, and will be operated from Shilpa Ram helipad in Tirupati at an affordable price.

Tourism Corporation’s Managing Director Girija Shankar said tourists could experience the helicopter rides from February-end, by which time the helipad would be ready to accommodate new facility.

“Andhra Pradesh has registered domestic footfalls of 9.76 crore this year as against 8.14 crore last year, marking an increase of 20 per cent. We are exploring all possible options to make AP a happening place in the tourism space. We also propose to offer point-to-point service to the interested parties from locations like Srisailam, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada,” said Mr. Girija Shankar.

Captain Nair said he was happy to be associated with Andhra Pradesh to promote tourism with innovative ideas.

“Our endeavour is to make such ideas affordable to the public at large. Our services include spot charters, medical emergencies, and disaster management.”

With a favourable tourism policy in place and a business-friendly approach, Andhra Pradesh has also made an appeal to the investor community to take part in the tourism infrastructure development projects and ride the wave of growth. Apart from various fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, the State also assures investors of full-fledged support and co-operation.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is keen on creating an ecosystem in the State to nurture and sustain the tourism sector. Emphasis is being laid on enhancing tourist amenities to boost the comfort and convenience-level of the visitors.