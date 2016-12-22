GRP launches WhatsApp group for crime prevention, detection

more-in

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has created a WhatsApp group titled ‘Team India GRP (Crime)’ to control and detect crime on moving trains and platforms.

Railway police from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh joined the group. Additional DG (Railways) K.R.M. Kishore Kumar praised the Andhra Pradesh railway police for creating the group.

“Team India GRP will help track criminals, prevent and detect cases. Police officers from different States shared information on offenders operating in their respective areas,” Vijayawada Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP) Shemushi Bajpai said. The Andhra Pradesh GRP posted the details of several offenders operating on railway premises and on trains. GRP officials from the neighbouring States responded to the postings, Ms. Bajpai told The Hindu.

Meeting held

The Andhra Pradesh GRP held a coordination meeting with the railway police officers of other States and discussed various issues, including pending cases, execution of Non-Bailable Warrants, movements of notorious offenders, exchange of information, vulnerable points in different States, trains and other topics.

“The coordination meeting was fruitful and we requested the Railway Additional Director-Generals, IGs and SRPs of other States to join in the group for speedy investigation and detection of cases. The police officers posted the photographs of the criminals, age, native place, cases filed and their status, convicted, released from prison and other details in the Whatsapp group,” said Ms. Bajpai.

“The modus operandi of the criminals will be different. Mostly, sedation gangs, bag cutters and lifters, snatchers, pick pockets and robber gangs move in trains and stations. The gangs will operate in different States and evade arrest. Team India GRP group will help to track inter-state criminals, offences reported in other States and alert the neighbouring Sstates’ police,” said an officer who attended the meeting.