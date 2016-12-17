BIRRD to emerge as a major centre for orthopaedic disorders in Asia

more-in

The Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD), run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), is all set to emerge as a major centre for dealing with orthopaedic disorders. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, inaugurated a new ‘accident and emergency care centre’, adjacent to the existing hospital building, to cater to the heavy influx of patients suffering from orthopaedic ailments. Mr. Naidu unveiled the plaque for the facility, followed by inauguration of OT Complex and Out Patient Department.

Interacting with the media, Mr. Naidu remarked that the new state-of-the-art facility would enable the BIRRD Trust Hospital to address the waiting period of the patients, which has gone up to the year 2020, and extend services to the poor and needy. “About 25-30 surgeries are performed in the hospital, per day, in seven operation theatres. The new facility which houses an exclusive ‘Outpatient Registration’ and additional operation theatres for undertaking surgeries (for waiting cases) will provide a much needed relief to many people,” he said.

Recollecting the initial days of the establishment of the institute, which was the brainchild of then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, Mr. Naidu expressed happiness over the development of the hospital over the past three decades. “Over the years, BIRRD Trust Hospital has become one of the biggest orthopaedic centres in the country (and Asia). Latest facilities, including the equipment and operation theatres, are on par with international standards. We will ensure to turn this hospital into a ‘centre of excellence’ in the world,” he said.

Accompanied by Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and other government officials, Mr. Naidu interacted with the patients and distributed hi-tech modular artificial limbs. Lauding the efforts of BIRRD Director G. Jagadeesh and his team, Mr. Naidu urged them to continue the good work.