APNGOs’ body opposes contributory pension system

The Andhra Pradesh Non Gazetted Officers’ Association on Sunday asked both the State and the Union governments to adopt employee-friendly policies. They submitted a report to the All-India State Government Employees’ Federation which held its three-day conclave in Kanpur between December 15 and 17, opposing the contributory pension system and outsourcing methods in government offices.

The committee, headed by APNGOs State Associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu and APNGOs president Hanumanthu Sairam, on Sunday told The Hindu that the administrative set-up in all the State was under threat with the respective State governments gradually weakening the strength of staff in all the departments.

They feared that outsourcing and contract systems would not have any responsibility and commitment in achieving the goals of the governments.

“All the State governments have been giving top priority to corporate and private sectors. The policies will pose a major threat to the administrative set-up in India since the role of officials and employees will be minimal at every stage,” said Mr. Purushottam Naidu.

APNGOs’ representatives R. Venugopal, Bammidi Harikrishna, P. Janakiram, and D.V. Ramana expressed happiness over the healthy discussion and acceptance of the proposals of the State union in the Federation meeting.

They hoped that the governments would accept at least some of their proposals for the benefit of all sections.