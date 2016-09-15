Immersion of Ganesh idols continued unabated all through Tuesday night in Kurnool city and went on till Wednesday afternoon when the last idol was immersed and the grand gala event came to an end with recitation of the national anthem.

As many as 2,000 idols of varying devotional forms and sizes were immersed in the KC Canal at Vinayak Ghat in Kurnool city since Tuesday afternoon. A large Ganesh idol put up at Budhawarapet was immersed at 2 p.m. amidst chants of “Ganesh Maharaj ki jai” with a crane provided by A.P. Transco after priests performed “shodasopachara puja” to the idol.

BJP State vice-president K. Kapileswaraiah, district general secretary K. Narasimha Varma and Sri Ganesh Mahotsava Kendra Samithi president K. Kishtanna, officials, police and thousands of people watched the idol immersion event. Kurnool SP A. Ravikrishna inspected the idol immersion on Wednesday morning. The Mahotsava Kendra Samithi members profusely thanked the District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan, the SP and officials of all the departments for making foolproof arrangements for immersion event.