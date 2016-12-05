Urjit Patel paid Rs. 2 lakh a month

more-in

RBI Governor Urjit Patel gets a little over Rs. 2 lakh as salary and has not been provided with any support staff at his residence, the central bank has said.

Mr. Patel, who took over as RBI Governor in September, is at present in possession of the bank’s flat (Deputy Governor’s flat) at Mumbai, it said.

“No supporting staff has been provided to the present Governor, Urjit Patel at his residence. Two cars and two drivers have been provided to the present Governor,” RBI said in reply to an RTI query.

The bank was asked to provide details of remuneration given to the former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and incumbent Mr. Patel. Mr. Rajan assumed charge from September 5, 2013 with a monthly salary of Rs. 1.69 lakh. It was revised to Rs. 1.78 lakh and Rs. 1.87 lakh respectively during 2014 and March 2015. His salary was hiked to Rs 2.09 lakh from Rs 2.04 lakh in January this year, the RTI reply said.— PTI