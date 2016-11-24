Sidhu’s wife to join Congress on Nov. 28

more-in

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu and former Akali MLA Pargat Singh will join the Congress on November 28 in New Delhi.

Punjab Congress chief Capt. Amarinder Singh announced this through a tweet: “I am pleased to announce that Dr. Navjot Kaur and Pargat Singh will be formally joining the Congress on November 28.”

Capt. Amarinder said the party would be further strengthened by the joining of like-minded people.

Sources said there had been no final decision on Mr. Sidhu joining the party even as talks were in the final stages with senior leaders of the Congress. An announcement of his joining the party could follow soon.

Dr. Najvot Kaur and Pargat Singh, both leaders of Awaaz-e-Punjab, the political front floated by Mr. Sidhu, met senior Congress leaders here to seal the deal. Thereafter, the two met Capt. Amarinder Singh.