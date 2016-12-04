National

Probe begins into gang rape of U.S. resident in Delhi

The police have registered a case of rape on the complaint of a U.S. woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by a group of men at a five-star hotel in Connaught Place in April.

The police said the “severely traumatised” victim returned home without lodging any complaint. Last month, she contacted the Delhi police through an NGO. “We have contacted the complainant. We have registered an FIR,” said Dependra Pathak, Delhi Police spokesperson and Joint Commissioner of Police (Southwest) on Saturday.

The 30-year-old woman told the police that she had to undergo counselling to come out of depression. The accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone.

The accused had been identified and would be arrested soon, the sources said. — PTI

