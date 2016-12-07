Navy sends ships to rescue 800 tourists from an Andaman Island

more-in

Four ships of the Indian Navy were sailed on Wednesday morning to evacuate about 800 tourists from Havelock Island in Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) Islands, an official said.

The sudden evacuation mission was initiated at the request of the A&N disaster management, which speculates that a “cyclonic storm” might strike Havelock, an island about 36 km from capital Port Blair.

“There is a deep depression (in the sea) about 310 kms from Port Blair. That is why the Navy was contacted as we don’t want to take any chances,” an official from Directorate of Disaster Management, A&N administration, told IANS.

Tourists are finding it difficult to reach the jetty to board the ships because of heavy rains and wind, the official said.

“We can’t say as of now that the depression will turn into a cyclone,” the official said.

They expect the evacuation to be completed by the evening, he said.

Navy spokesperson Captain D.K. Sharma said the ships were in the area and that there was a bad sea state.

He said the ships departed from Port Blair around 03:15 hours onwards.

The official said the Indian Navy has sent four ships — INS Bitra, Bangaram, Kumbhir and LCU 38 — for the evacuation.