Narendra Modi replaces Gandhi in Khadi Udyog's calendar, diary

Upset over Mahatma Gandhi’s picture missing on the calendar of the Khadi and Village Industries Commssion (KVIC), a section of its workers here staged a protest today, and sought to know as to why the image of the father of the nation was left out, while featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a brief protest, dozens of workers associated with KVIC who gathered at Suburban Vile-Parle, said they were raising the issue since Gandhi had been the driving force behind the Khadi movement.

“We are not against inclusion of Modiji’s picture on the dairies and calendars, but pained not to find Gandhiji’s picture. We simply want to know why Gandhiji has not been given the space here? Is Gandhi ji no more relavant for Khadi industry?” said one of them.

The protestors also demanded reprinting of the calendars with Gandhi’s picture being featured on them.

A senior official of the commission, however, played down the issue.

A senior KVIC official, requesting anonymity, said “No one can even think of ignoring the Mahatma. He was and would be the guiding force for entire Khadi industry across the India. Khadi industry is based on his philosophy and intrinsic association with it.”

Justifying the inclusion of Mr. Modi’s picture, he said, “In last October, Modiji distributed 500 Charkhas to women spinners in Ludhiana. In order to commemorate that historical moment, it was decided to print his picture on calendars.”

He also said Modi has also been a staunch supporter of Khadi, and himself wears khadi beside promoting the material.

“Modi ji emphasised his love for Khadi in his first episode of radio programme Mann Ki Baat. He has played a key role to popularise Khadi not only in the country but overseas too through his unceasing efforts,” the official added.