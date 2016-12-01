Modi sits in Rajya Sabha during adjournment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remained seated in the Rajya Sabha during an adjournment of 15 minutes as members from various political parties, including some from the Opposition, were seen going to his seat to exchange pleasantries.

Amidst Opposition demand for the presence of Mr. Modi through the debate on demonetisation, the Prime Minister reached the Upper House shortly before the Question Hour at 12 noon. Questions relating to Prime Minister’s Office were listed to be taken up on Thursday.

However, the House was adjourned after about 15 minutes till 12.29 p.m.

During this adjournment, Mr. Modi remained seated in the House and so were most of the members from both Treasury as well as Opposition benches.

Jaya Bacchan (SP) went to the Prime Minister and was seen exchanging pleasantries. She was followed by AIADMK members and a Left MP. Renowed boxer and member Mary Kom was also seen discussing certain things with Modi.

As members kept meeting him, there were some lighter moments too, as the Prime Minister was seen smiling at times.