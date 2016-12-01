Minister impounds buses plying sans permit

more-in

Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister G.S. Bali on Wednesday swung into action and seized eight Volvo buses plying without permit on Delhi-Dharamsala-Mcleodgunj road at 3 a.m.

Mr. Bali, who hit the road at Kangra with Transport officials, stopped the high-fare buses bringing tourists without any valid permit and documents. Some of the owners and drivers ran away, leaving the passengers in the lurch. The officials impounded the buses and made arrangements for taking the passengers to their destination.

This racket had been going on with the connivance of some officials, said Mr. Bali, who had charge-sheeted the RTO of Dharamsala and transferred him to Chamba. These luxury buses were not paying any tax and were unlawfully plying during night, he said.

The bus owners might have to pay a hefty fine now, said the officials.

All buses have been taken to the Dharamsala HRTC workshop.

The Minister said he would inquire into the involvement of Transport Department officials in the racket which was resulting in a huge loss to the State exchequer.