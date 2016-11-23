Mamata hits Delhi streets, lashes out at Modi

SP, JD(U), NCP and AAP rally behind the TMC chief

In a show of strength, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday rallied four parties behind her in a demonstration against demonetisation. Flanked by leaders of the SP, the JD(U), the NCP and the AAP, Ms. Banerjee addressed a gathering at Jantar Mantar where she alleged the BJP dispensation had lost all its “credentials and credibility” after the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

“This government will have to go...I am sorry to say, the country is not secure under you Modiji. You do things at your whims and fancies,” she said.

“Why you are so egoistic? You have branded everyone in the country a black marketeer and have yourself turned into a saint” - TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee

Ms. Banerjee alleged that the ban on high-value notes had heaped pain on people and snatched away the democratic rights of farmers, youth, women, labourers and traders.

Accusing the BJP-led dispensation of “looting” the common man, she wondered why those having Swiss bank accounts were “not touched at all”, and warned that people will teach a “good lesson” to the ruling party in the upcoming Assembly polls for implementing a “black law.”

“I can challenge that no one will vote for BJP. If I were you [addressing the Prime Minister], I would have apologised to the public. Why you are so egoistic? You have branded everyone in the country a black marketeer and have yourself turned into a saint ,” she said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also lashed out at a group of people who were shouting pro-Modi slogans, alleging that they were sent to disrupt her public meeting and wondered what the police and administration were doing.

In his address, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav questioned the legality of the demonetisation exercise and challenged the Prime Minister to explain how the decision (to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000) will benefit the country.

“Under which law have you enforced this measure? You are stopping a person from withdrawing his hard-earned money which is his fundamental right. Demonetisation has destroyed the business of small traders. Come to Parliament and explain the logic as to how it will curb black money,” Mr. Yadav said.