Kashmir parties, separatists pin hopes on Amritsar meet

J&K’s ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Opposition National Conference (NC) are hopeful that India and Pakistan will make use of the ‘Heart of Asia’ meet in Amritsar to restart talks.

“We hope India and Pakistan use the conference to restore the process of dialogue and engagement,” said Tahir Sayeed, media analyst of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

‘J&K can show the way’

Mr. Sayeed’s remarks come just a day after Ms. Mufti spoke in favour of a rapprochement at a public function in Budgam. “J&K can show the way in de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan as developments in the State impact the relations between the two countries,” said Ms. Mufti on Saturday.

NC president Farooq Abdullah and working president Omar Abdullah too stressed the need to engage Pakistan, during a series of recent rallies.

Mr. Omar Abdullah claimed that “Pakistan is not as isolated as six months ago” and gave a clean chit to Islamabad saying “political trouble in J&K was not a creation of Pakistan”.

“One-liners and chest-thumping go against the interests of the entire region. New Delhi and Islamabad should resume dialogue without delay,” said NC spokesman Junaid Mattu.

Hurriyat faction chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq described the conference as “a golden opportunity to re-initiate reconciliation process and move towards resolution of the core issue of Kashmir”. “It is incumbent upon New Delhi to accept the reality, instead of engaging in altercations,” said the Mirwaiz.